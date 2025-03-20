Road accident in J-K leaves nine tourists injured

Anantnag (J-K), Mar 20 (PTI) Nine tourists were injured on Thursday when their vehicle hit a road divider in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said.

The accident occurred at Wanpoh on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway.

While four of the injured hailed from Mumbai, three are from Rajasthan, and one each from Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

The injured have been admitted to the Government Medical College Anantnag, and their condition is stated to be stable, the officials added. PTI COR SSB DV DV