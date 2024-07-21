Road accident in J-K leaves two dead

Rajouri/Jammu, Jul 21 (PTI) Two persons were killed and six others injured when a cab rolled down a hilly road in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

The vehicle was on its way from Thandikassi towards Lam when the accident took place near village Chalan, they said.

Vehicle driver Arun Kumar was found dead on the spot, while Mohd Din of Baglaw succumbed to injuries at the sub-district hospital Nowshera.

Din was among the passengers, including two women, a five-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl, admitted to the hospital following the accident, the officials said. PTI COR/TAS 6/2/2024 DV DV