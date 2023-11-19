Road accident in northeast Delhi, auto driver killed

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) A 30-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was killed while another person received serious injuries after an unknown vehicle rammed into his auto near the Welcome Metro Station in northeast Delhi early Sunday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Akram while the injured is yet to be identified.

"We got a PCR call at around 5.38 am regarding an auto-rickshaw accident near Darbar Chicken, 66 Futa Road in Welcome area. A team was immediately sent to the spot and two were rushed to GTB hospital, where doctors declared auto-rickshaw driver dead on arrival. Efforts are being made to identify the second injured person," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

CCTV footage of the area is being scanned to identify the offending vehicle, he said adding that an FIR has been registered. PTI BM DV DV