Road accident in northeast Delhi, one dead

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) A truck collided with a tractor trolley in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area here early Monday, leaving one person dead and four others injured, police said.

Information about the accident was received at 1:39 am, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast), Joy Tirkey said.

The injured were rushed to a hospital where one person was declared brought dead, while the remaining four persons were referred to GTB Hospital, the DCP said.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Shastri Park police station against unknown persons, they said, adding the identity of the truck driver is being ascertained.

All the four injured persons and the deceased were occupants of the tractor trolley.

The identity of the deceased, who had taken a lift from the tractor trolley from Kashmere Gate ISBT, is being ascertained, Tirkey said.

The injured have been identified as Anil (40), Saleem (55), Aman (17), all residents of Uttar Pradesh, and Hari Lal (30), a resident of Jharkhand. PTI NIT DV DV