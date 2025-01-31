'Road accident in Punjab leaves eleven dead, 15 injured

Ferozepur (PB), Jan 31 (PTI) Eleven people were killed and fifteen were injured in a collision between a pick-up van and a canter truck in this district on Friday, police said.

The pick-up van was carrying mainly those working as waiters, who were going to attend a function at Jalalabad.

The accident took place near a village in Guruharsahai sub-division, police said.

The injured were undergoing treatment at various hospitals, said police.

Ferozepur's Senior Superintendent of Police, Saumya Mishra said that soon after the accident, teams from "Sadak Suraksha Force" (SSF) reached on the spot and started the rescue operation.

Police said they are investigating the reason behind the accident which occurred at around 8 am.

Deepshikha Sharma, Deputy Commissioner said that some of the critically injured were referred to the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College in Faridkot, while few others were admitted at Civil Hospital in Jalalabad.

"Five ambulances had reached the spot immediately after the incident", said the DC, while adding that the administration will bear the cost of treatment of those who are injured.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and many other leaders from various parties expressed grief at the loss of lives in the accident and wished speedy recovery to the injured.

"In Ferozepur this morning, there was news of a major accident due to a collision between a canter and a pick-up vehicle, in which the news of the tragic death of waiters going to the wedding ceremony has been received and some people are said to be injured.

"I pray to God for the peace of the departed souls and the speedy recovery of the injured. The Punjab government stands with the affected families in this difficult time," Mann posted on X.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, in his post on X, said, "Deeply saddened to learn about a fatal road accident near Guruharsahai in Ferozepur district this morning. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families & prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. May all those affected by this tragic event find strength during this difficult period".

BJP leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also expressed grief over the incident.

"My heartfelt condolences to the victims' families and praying for the quick recovery of the injured," Amarinder Singh posted on X.