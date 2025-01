Road accident in Punjab's Ferozepur leaves nine dead

Ferozepur (PB): A pick-up van rammed into a canter truck amid fog in this district on Friday, leaving nine people dead and many others injured, police said.

The accident took place near Golu ka Mour village in Guruharsahai sub-division.

Satnam Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Guruharsahai, said that as soon as the matter was reported, teams from the Sadak Suraksha Force (SSF) reached the spot and started the rescue operation.

The injured were sent to the nearest hospitals in Guruharsahai, Jalalabad and few of the critically injured were referred to the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College in Faridkot.

The pick-up van was carrying more than 20 people, mainly those working as waiters, who were going to attend a function at Jalalabad.

During the preliminary investigation, it came to fore that the pick-up van driver lost balance over his vehicle and hit the truck on account of fog.