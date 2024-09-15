Road accident in Punjab leaves two dead

Phagwara (PB), Sep 15 (PTI) Two pilgrims died while two others were injured when their stationary car was hit by another car on the Chaheru bridge here on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place when the occupants of the car were changing a tyre and another car coming from Jalandhar side hit their vehicle from behind.

The pilgrims were going to Hemkund Sahib in Uttarakhand.

The deceased were identified as Harmandeep Singh (35), a resident of Amritsar, and Narinder Singh (40), a resident of Gurdaspur.

The injured were admitted to a hospital. PTI COR CHS DV DV