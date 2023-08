Jaipur, Aug 29 (PTI) A speeding truck rammed into a two-wheeler and a tractor-trolley, leaving four people dead in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred on Monday night and left a man, his wife, sister-in-law and the truck driver dead, police said.

The deceased were identified as Tareef, his wife Najreen and her younger sister Afreen and truck driver Anish.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem.