Jaipur, Aug 21 (PTI) A truck rammed into a bike in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, leaving a woman and her son dead, police said on Monday.

The accident took place on Sunday night near Tilakpuri village of the district when three people were returning from a hospital, SHO Ramavtar Meena said. While two people were killed, another person was injured in the accident.

The bodies were handed over to family members after postmortem. PTI AG DV DV