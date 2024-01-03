Road accident in UP leaves father-son dead

Hathras (UP), Jan 3 (PTI) A 45-year-old man and his son were killed after a speeding canter hit their motorcycle on the Agra-Aligarh highway, police said on Wednesday.

Sanjay Kumar, a resident of Dori Nagar of Aligarh Gandhipark police station area, was returning from Hathras to Aligarh on Tuesday with his son Abhishek (14) when the accident took place.

While the father died on the spot, the seriously injured son was taken to the community health centre where the doctor declared him dead.

Police Circle Officer Ram Pravesh Rai said the bodies have been sent for postmortem. PTI COR SAB DV DV