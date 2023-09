Amethi (UP), Sep 12 (PTI) A 40-year-old man died here on Tuesday morning after his motorcycle was hit by an unknown vehicle in the district, police said.

SHO of Munshiganj police station, Akhand Dev Mishra, said Ram Shankar Sharma, who was working as a pharmacist in a hospital, was on his way to work when the accident took place on the Munshiganj-Amethi road.

The body of the deceased has been sent for postmortem, the SHO said.