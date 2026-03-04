Road accident in UP leaves three friends dead

Hathras (UP), Mar 4 (PTI) Three friends were killed on Wednesday when an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle in Sikandra Rao area here, police said.

The accident occurred on the Aligarh-Etah road near Ratanpur village.

The deceased have been identified as Sameer (19), Aslam (25) and Mustakeem (25), they said, adding the three worked as labourers in Delhi.

Circle Officer, Sikandra Rao, J N Asthana said that the three youths were heading towards Etah from Aligarh side when the accident took place.

"All three youths died in the accident. The driver fled the spot with the vehicle after the collision," he said.

On receiving information, police reached the scene and shifted the injured to the Community Health Centre in Sikandra Rao, where doctors declared them dead. The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination, the officer added. Efforts are underway to identify and trace the absconding vehicle, police said.