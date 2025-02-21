Road accident in UP, six devotees killed

Varanasi (UP), Feb 21 (PTI) Six people were killed while five others seriously injured when a jeep carrying devotees to Prayagraj collided with a parked truck on GT Road near Mirzamurad here on Friday, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Mirzamurad police station Ajay Raj Verma said the devotees hailed from Karnataka.

He said the collision was so strong that the front part of the vehicle was completely damaged and the police had a tough time pulling out the trapped people.

Verma said the injured have been admitted to the trauma centre of the Banaras Hindu University Hospital.

The SHO said the bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem and the Karnataka police has been informed.