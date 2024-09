Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 5 (PTI) Two persons were killed while another was seriously injured after two motorcycles collided on the Thanabhavan road here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night, killing Arun (24) and Shubham (19), Station House Officer, Thanabhavan, Jasvir Singh said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem.