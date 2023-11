Badaun (UP) Oct 31 (PTI) Two people were killed and three others injured in a head-on collision between a van and an auto rickshaw near Sakri village here on Tuesday, police said.

The five were rushed to a primary health centre where Harishchandra (48)and Budhapal (45) were declared dead, police said.

SHO, Kadar Chowk, Veerpal Singh said the injured have been admitted to a hospital. PTI COR SAB DV DV