Road accident leaves one dead in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Oct 14 (PTI) A youth was killed and a tempo driver seriously injured after a clash broke out following a collision between a tempo and a motorcycle in the Bairiya area of Ballia district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place near a kiosk at Sonbarsa Mor when a tempo heading towards Suremanpur collided with a parked motorcycle on Monday night. Following the accident, some people allegedly attacked tempo passenger Vakil Kumar Yadav (18) and driver Vikas Yadav with bricks and iron rods.

Both sustained serious injuries and were taken to the community health centre in Sonbarsa. They were later referred to the district hospital, police said. Vakil's condition deteriorated, and he died while being taken to Varanasi for treatment, they added.

Bairiya Circle Officer Mohammad Faheem Qureshi said the body has been sent for postmortem.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim's brother, Veer Bahadur Yadav of Thekha village, police have registered a case against five people -- Virendra Yadav, Rahul Yadav, Sudama Yadav, Prabhu Yadav, and Dharmendra Yadav -- under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 191(rioting), 115(voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Three of the accused have been arrested, while efforts are on to nab the remaining two, police said. PTI COR KIS DV DV