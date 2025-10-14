Road accident leaves one dead in UP's Ballia, two cops suspended for negligence

Ballia (UP), Oct 14 (PTI) A youth was killed and a tempo driver seriously injured after a clash broke out following a collision between a tempo and a motorcycle here, police said on Tuesday.

Two police officers have been suspended for alleged gross negligence, indifference, arbitrariness and indiscipline in the discharge of their duties, officials said.

The incident took place near a kiosk at Sonbarsa Mor in the Bairiya area of Ballia district, when a tempo heading towards Suremanpur collided with a parked motorcycle on Monday night.

Following the accident, some people allegedly attacked a tempo passenger, Vakil Kumar Yadav (18), and driver Vikas Yadav with bricks and iron rods.

Both suffered serious injuries and were taken to the community health centre in Sonbarsa. They were later referred to the district hospital, police said.

Vakil died while being taken to Varanasi for treatment, they added.

Bairiya Circle Officer Mohammad Faheem Qureshi said the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim's brother, Veer Bahadur Yadav of Thekha village, police have registered a case against five people — Virendra Yadav, Rahul Yadav, Sudama Yadav, Prabhu Yadav and Dharmendra Yadav — under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 191 (rioting) and 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Three of the accused have been arrested, while efforts are on to nab the remaining two, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Omveer Singh said sub-inspector Sariman Sonkar, posted at Bairiya police station, and sub-inspector Shakeel Ahmed, posted at Sikandarpur police station, were suspended on Tuesday on charges of serious dereliction of duty and misconduct.

The SP said Sonkar failed to promptly inform senior officers about the incident and displayed grave negligence, indifference and lack of discipline in handling the matter.

Similarly, sub-inspector Shakeel Ahmed was suspended for showing laxity, irregularities and negligence while investigating a case related to an attempt to murder, registered under the Sikandarpur police station, Singh added. PTI COR KIS APL HIG