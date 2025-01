Mahrajganj: Two men were killed on Monday when their motorcycle was hit by a tractor-trolley here, police said.

The accident took place around 8 am, leaving 23-year-old Shahjad and his relative Monu dead.

The tractor-driver fled from the spot.

Kothibhar police station in-charge Akhilesh Singh said the bodies are being sent for postmortem.