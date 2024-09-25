Road accident: TN CM condoles deaths

Chennai, Sep 25 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday condoled the deaths of six men in a road accident near Ulundurpet and announced a solatium of Rs 2 lakh to the families of each of the victims.

Expressing grief over their deaths, Stalin said he has directed the Villupuram Government Medical College Hospital authorities to ensure special care for those injured in the accident.

For the injured persons, he announced Rs 50,000 each as assistance. While six men died, over five persons sustained injuries in the accident. PTI VGN SA