Road accidents claim 218 lives in Maharashtra’s Raigad district in 9 months: Traffic department

Alibag, Oct 18 (PTI) As many as 218 people were killed in road accidents in Maharashtra’s Raigad district in the first nine months of this year, with the Mumbai-Goa highway seeing 60 deaths, the traffic department said on Wednesday.

Until September 30 this year, 516 accidents took place in the coastal district, leaving 420 people seriously wounded and 191 with minor injuries, the department said in a release.

The busy Mumbai-Goa highway saw 60 deaths in 145 accidents, which also left 157 seriously injured.

Twenty-four people died and 53 were injured in 53 accidents on the old Mumbai-Pune highway, which passes through the district, the traffic department said.

On the busy Mumbai-Pune Expressway, 59 accidents claimed 18 lives and left 10 seriously injured between January and September this year.

On stretches of state highways passing through the Raigad district, 103 accidents claimed 54 lives, the release added. PTI COR NR