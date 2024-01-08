Road accidents declined in Himachal in 2023

Shimla, Jan 8 (PTI) Efforts to reduce road accidents have yielded results in Himachal Pradesh, which reported 2,255 accidents in 2023 -- a decline of 13 per cent as compared to 2,597 accidents in 2022, police said on Monday.

A total of 2,255 accidents, 882 fatalities and 3,542 injuries were reported in 2023 in comparison to 2,597 accidents, 1,032 fatalities and 4,063 injuries in 2022, said a statement issued by the police headquarters here.

The Himachal Pradesh Police has adopted various measures during the last year like critical analysis of road accident database, use of technology in enforcement, procurement of latest tools for monitoring and regulation of traffic.

The statement said that identification and rectification of accident-prone black spots/stretches, erection of crash barriers and creation of awareness through community social media also helped.

The driving licenses of the violators are being sent to registration and the licensing authorities (RLAs) for suspension for violations like drunken driving, over speeding and use of mobile phone while driving, police said. PTI BPL AS AS