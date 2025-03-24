Road accidents in Delhi decline by 4.6 per cent till March 15, fatalities drop by 16 per cent

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) The number of road accidents reported till March 15 this year has declined by 4.6 per cent compared to the same period last year, with a notable 16 per cent drop in fatalities, according to an official data.

A total of 1,094 accidents were recorded in 2025 till March 15, down from 1,147 in the corresponding period in 2024, the data revealed.

The fatal accidents saw a significant reduction, dropping from 320 in 2024 to 263 in 2025 in the same period, marking an 18 per cent decline.

The number of people killed in road crashes also fell from 324 last year till March 15 to 271 this year, a decrease of 16 per cent.

Meanwhile, the number of injured persons saw a slight drop of 2 per cent, with 1,032 cases reported till March 15 in 2025 compared to 1,049 in 2024 in the corresponding period.

However, incidents of simple accidents increased marginally from 800 last year to 815 this year, registering a 1.9 per cent rise, the data revealed.

On the other hand, non-injury accidents declined by 40.7 percent, from 27 in 2024 to 16 till March 15 in 2025.

A senior police official attributed the decline in overall accidents and fatalities to increased enforcement measures and awareness campaigns.

He, however, emphasised the need for continued vigilance to further reduce road crashes and ensure safety.