Road accidents in UP leave three dead

Ballia (UP), Mar 6 (PTI) Three people were killed and four others injured in separate road accidents in Ballia district, a police official said on Friday.

According to the police, a tempo lost control and overturned into a roadside ditch near Dharmapur village on Thursday evening, leaving a 40-year-old woman identified as Archana Pandey and her two daughters seriously injured.

Circle Officer (Sadar) Rakesh Kumar Singh said the injured were admitted to the district hospital, where Archana died. The body of the deceased has been sent for postmortem examination.

The second accident occurred on Wednesday evening near Gadhiya railway crossing in which two young men were killed and two others seriously injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles.

Circle Officer (Rasra) Alok Kumar Gupta said the police have sent the bodies for postmortem examination.