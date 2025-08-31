Road accidents in UP leave three men dead

Hamirpur ( UP), Aug 31 (PTI) Three men were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents here, police said on Sunday.

Two men died in a head-on collision between two motorcycles on the service lane of the Bundelkhand Expressway on Saturday night.

Police identified the deceased as Ravi Nishad, (30) and Sunny (20) both residents of the Chiksi police station area.

Two others, Bhagat Singh (22) and Abhay (12) were injured and have been admitted to the Rath Community Health Centre.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Chiksi police station Santosh Kumar said the bodies have been sent for postmortem.

In a separate incident on national highway-34, a motorcyclist died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle.

The accident happened on Saturday night near the Baherela turn in the Maudaha area. The victim, Upendra (35) was stuck by an unidentified vehicle. He was taken to the Maudaha Community Health Center by ambulance but died during treatment.

SHO of Maudaha police station Umesh Singh said the body has been sent for postmortem and police are using CCTV footage to locate the vehicle.