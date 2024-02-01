Road blockade over labourer's death in Arunachal

Itanagar, Feb 1 (PTI) Hundreds of people on Thursday staged a road blockade in Dirak Gate area in Arunachal Pradesh's Namsai district in protest against the death of a labourer allegedly due to severe beating, police said.

Advertisment

Namsai Superintendent of Police Sange Thinley told PTI that the labourer, identified as 60-year-old Sab Taye, was severely beaten up by three other workers on Monday. All of them worked together at a construction site.

Taye, a resident of New Silatoo village in the district, later succumbed to his injuries.

A case was registered and the three accused labourers were arrested, the SP said.

Advertisment

During interrogation, the accused claimed they beat up Taye after he was caught stealing a drilling machine and some other goods from the site, Thinley said.

On Thursday morning, hundreds of people from all walks of life staged a dharna and resorted to road blockade in protest against the killing.

They demanded the arrest of a contractor who had engaged the labourers in construction work.

Later in the day, the road blockade was lifted, Thingley said, adding the situation is tense but under control. PTI COR ACD