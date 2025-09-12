Road caves in due to leakage from water pipeline in south Mumbai; traffic diverted

Mumbai, Sep 12 (PTI) A road caved in near Mantralaya in south Mumbai on Friday due to a leakage from a water pipeline, affecting traffic on the route, an official said.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, a 600 mm diameter water pipeline developed a leak on Madame Cama Road, causing a portion of the road to cave in around 11.30 am.

Vehicles plying on the stretch were diverted, the official said.

"Restoration work is currently underway by the hydraulic department," a civic official said, adding that water supply in the affected area has been temporarily stopped to carry out the repairs.

An official from the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking said that several bus routes operating on Madam Cama Road have been diverted. PTI KK ARU