Road caves in on outskirts of Bhopal; none hurt

Bhopal, Oct 13 (PTI) A 50-metre stretch of a road caved in on the outskirts of Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Monday afternoon, prompting authorities to divert traffic on the route, police said.

The incident occurred near the Bilkhiria area, under the Sukhi Sewani police station limits, around 35 km from the district headquarters, Eintkhedi area sub-divisional officer of Police Manju Chouhan told PTI.

She said that the road built by the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation caved in, but no one was injured as there were no vehicles at the site at that time.

Sukhi Sewania police station house officer (SHO) Rambabu Chaudhary said that cracks first appeared on the road around 11.30 am.

"After being notified, we stopped the traffic on the stretch for a while before it caved in. This is a bypass road connecting Indore and Narmadapuram districts," he said. PTI LAL ARU