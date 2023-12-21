Road construction projects worth Rs 65,000 crore underway in Delhi, nearby areas: Gadkari

New Delhi: Work on projects worth Rs 65,000 crore is underway in Delhi and its nearby areas for the construction of roads, highways and expressways, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.

Work on an expressway connecting Delhi's Akshardham temple to Dehradun has started. Once it is completed, it will only take two hours to reach Dehradun from Delhi and one-and-a-half hours to reach Haridwar, the minister said in the Lok Sabha.

"Rs 65,000-crore works are going on in Delhi and its adjoining areas. We have already constructed an expressway to Meerut. Works are also going on to connect Muzaffarnagar," he said.

Gadkari said works to construct a peripheral road around Delhi are also going on.