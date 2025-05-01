Road contractor supervisor shot dead by Maoists in Jharkhand's Latehar

Latehar, May 1 (PTI) A road contractor supervisor was shot dead allegedly by Maoists in Jharkhand's Latehar district, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened in Orsa village in the Mahuadanr police station area on Wednesday night, they said.

Several machines used in road construction work were also torched, they added.

"As per the initial inputs, the murder was carried out by Maoists. Police teams have rushed to the spot," SP Kumar Gaurav said.

The deceased was identified as Ayub Khan, the supervisor for the contractor building a road in the area, he said. PTI COR SAN SOM