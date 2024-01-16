Road crash in Delhi leaves one dead

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) A 40-year-old man died and four others were injured when two cars collided head-on near Salim Garh road in north Delhi early Tuesday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Gaurav Malhotra, a resident of Laxmi Nagar. Among the four injured, two -- Sumit (41) and Saurav (35) -- are said to be friends of Malhotra, while the other two have been identified as Satpal (25), driver of another vehicle, a taxi, and its passenger Nischay (27), police said.

The condition of Nischay is serious, they said.

An initial probe has found that the car was speeding and it first hit a divider and then rammed into the taxi coming from the opposite direction at 1:30 am, a senior police officer said.

"As the injured are hospitalised, we are scanning CCTV footage for more information about the accident," Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Manoj Kumar Meena said.

"So far we have learnt that a Swift car running at a very high speed first hit a divider and rammed into a taxi coming from the opposite direction. We are trying to find out if the car driver was drunk at the time of the accident. We are in the process of registering an FIR," he said.

Police said that a forensic team collected samples from the spot.

According to police, Malhotra, along with his friends Sumit and Saurav, was heading towards Laxmi Nagar when the accident took place.

"Preliminary investigation suggested that Malhotra, who was behind the wheel, lost control over the car, broke the divider and hit another vehicle coming from the opposite direction," said the officer.

Malhotra was a businessman and lived with his family in Laxmi Nagar, police said. PTI BM NIT KVK KVK