Road crash in Haryana leaves five dead

Chandigarh, Oct 13 (PTI) Five people, including four migrant labourers, were killed and over 15 injured when a truck rammed into a pick-up jeep on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway in Haryana's Sonipat district early Friday, police said.

Advertisment

The four migrant labourers hailed from Uttar Pradesh.

"Five people, including four migrant labourers, were killed in the incident," SHO, Police Station, Kharkhoda, Sonipat, Sunil Kumar said over phone. The injured have been referred to the PGIMS Hospital in Rohtak.

The labourers from Uttar Pradesh were headed to Jhajjar for paddy harvesting. PTI SUN DV DV