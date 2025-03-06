Road crash in Haryana leaves four dead

Hisar (HR), Mar 6 (PTI) Four friends returning from a wedding were killed when their car rammed into a tree near village Harikot here, police said on Thursday.

The accident took place late Wednesday night, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Ankush, Hitesh and Nikhil, residents of villages in Hisar.

On receiving information about the accident, the villagers reached the spot and informed the police. The four were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them dead.

The bodies have been handed over to families after postmortem.