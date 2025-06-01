Road crash in Himachal leaves five dead

Mandi (HP), Jun 1 (PTI) Five workers were killed, while one sustained serious injuries when the pickup vehicle they were travelling in rammed into the railings of a bridge here on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place when the vehicle was on its way from Ludhiana in Punjab to IIT Kamand in Mandi.

According to preliminary investigation, the driver lost control over the vehicle and it hit the railings of the bridge.

The deceased have been identified as Sukhvinder, Umesh and Sagar, all three hailing from different parts of Punjab, while two others are yet to be identified.

The vehicle driver has been admitted to a hospital, SP, Mandi, Sakshi Verma said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem.