Road crash in J-K leaves four dead

Srinagar, Mar 23 (PTI) Three tourists from Maharashtra and their local driver were killed and 17 people injured when a bus and a taxi collided on the Srinagar-Sonamarg road in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

Both the vehicles sustained major damages in the accident, which took place at Gund.

Officials said the injured peoploe are undergoing treatment.

A police official identified the deceased as Leshia Ashish, Nikki Ashish and Hetal Ashish, all residents of Maharashtra. Faheem Ahmad, the local driver, was also killed in the accident, he said.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed their sorrow over the deaths.

"I am deeply saddened to learn about the loss of precious lives in a tragic road accident in Ganderbal today. My sincere condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Praying for the early recovery of the injured," Sinha said in a statement.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident on highway near Gund, Kangan, which has claimed several lives and left many others injured. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the swift recovery of the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance," Abdullah said in a post on the chief minister's X handle.