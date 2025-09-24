Road crash in J-K’s Poonch leaves five Army personnel injured

Mendhar/Poonch, Sep 24 (PTI) Five Army personnel were injured when their vehicle overturned in Jammu and Kashmir’s border district of Poonch on Wednesday, officials said.

The soldiers, posted in Balnoi area near the Line of Control, were heading home on leave in a cab when the accident occurred at Ghani village of Mankoke sector around 7.15 am, the officials said.

They said the Army personnel suffered minor injuries in the accident and were shifted to Sub-district hospital Mendhar. PTI COR TAS TAS DV DV