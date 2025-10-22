Road crash in Jaipur leaves four dead

Jaipur, Oct 22 (PTI) Four members of a family were killed and three others seriously injured after a speeding SUV rammed into three motorcycles on a highway in Jaipur district's Chomu area early Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place near Rampura pulia when the victims were returning home after visiting the Khatu Shyamji temple, the police said.

One person died on the spot while six others were rushed to the Chomu government hospital and later referred to the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur, where three succumbed to injuries.

The deceased were identified as Virendra Srivastava (55), Sunil Srivastava (50), Shweta Srivastava (26) and her husband Lucky Srivastava (30).

The injured are undergoing treatment at SMS Hospital.

Police said the SUV driver fled the spot after the accident and efforts are on to trace him. PTI SDA DV DV