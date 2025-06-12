Jhansi road accident claims three lives, injures five from same family

Jhansi (UP): Three members of a family were killed and five others injured after their car rammed into a road divider early Thursday in Jhansi district, police said.

The accident occurred around 4 am in Moth area when a cross over utility vehicle travelling from Siddharthnagar to Maharashtra, lost control and hit the divider near Khilli village in Poonch area, Moth Circle Officer Devendra Nath Mishra said.

The deceased were identified as Amir (45), Asma (40) and her 15-year-old daughter Parveen, all residents of Itari Bazar in Naugarh, Siddharthnagar district.

According to police, the family was returning to their workplace in Maharashtra after celebrating Eid in their hometown.

The injured were identified as Ubedik Rahman (40), his children Abdul Bahadur Rahman (10), Anees Rahman (8), Ishaya (6), and Ubedik's father Shahabuddin Rahman (70). They were admitted to the Jhansi Medical College, where the condition of at least two of the injured is said to be critical.

Circle Officer Mishra said the car was severely damaged in the crash. Police are investigating the cause of the accident.