Road crash in Ludhiana leaves five dead

Ludhiana, Dec 8 (PTI) Five persons were killed, including two minor girls, after their car rammed into a road divider near the toll plaza here, police said on Monday.

The impact of the accident that took place past Sunday midnight was so massive that it left the bodies mutilated.

Police said the vehicle was moving at an extremely high speed and the driver lost control over it.

The car slammed into the road divider and then overturned. All the occupants lost their lives on the spot. Victims were yet to be identified, said police. PTI COR CHS DV DV