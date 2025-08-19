Road crash in Punjab leaves three dead

Kapurthala (Pb), Aug 19 (PTI) Three persons were killed when a bus collided with a light commercial vehicle near village Mand on the Kapurthala-Jalandhar main road on Tuesday, police said.

The three were going in the vehicle to bring vegetables and fruits from the Jalandhar wholesale market when the accident took place.

After the incident, the residents and relatives of the deceased blocked traffic on the main Kapurthala-Jalandhar road for some time.

They were demanding stern action against the bus driver, who fled after the accident.

The blockade was lifted on the assurance of police to register a case against the bus driver .

Police identified the deceased as Ishwar Lal, Mukesh and driver Rakesh, all residents of Bihar, currently residing in Kapurthala.

The bodies were sent to civil hospital for postmortem.

Police said a case has been registered in the incident. PTI COR SUN DV DV