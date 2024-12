Jaipur, Dec 17 (PTI) Four BJP workers were injured when their SUV collided with a truck in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place when the four were on way to Dadiya in Jaipur to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public rally.

One of the seriously injured BJP worker has been rushed to a Jaipur hospital while the rest are undergoing treatment in Sawai Madhopur, the police said.PTI SDA DV DV