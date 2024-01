Jaipur, Jan 3 (PTI) A police constable was among two persons killed, while 11 others were injured when a state roadways bus rammed into a truck in Rajasthan's Tonk district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night on the Kota-Jaipur national highway when the bus was going to Jaipur and hit the truck while trying to overtake it, police said.

The deceased was identified as police constable Chand (45) and Moin (25). PTI SDA DV DV