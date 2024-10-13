Two killed, one injured after car overturns on Chakkar road in Shimla

Shimla: Two persons were killed while another sustained injuries after a car overturned and veered off a road here, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place on Chakkar Road when the driver lost control over the vehicle and it fell from the link road.

The deceased have been identified as Aman (27) and Vishal (27) while the injured has been identified as Kapil. All of them were natives of Uttar Pradesh but were living in Shimla.

The injured was rushed to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital.