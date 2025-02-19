Road crash in UP leaves 17 seriously injured

Budaun (UP), Feb 19 (PTI) A roadways bus collided head-on with a tractor-trolley loaded with sugarcane here early Wednesday, leaving 17 people seriously injured, police said.

The incident took place around 4:30 AM at the Jahangirabad crossroads on the Budaun-Meerut Highway. The bus was en route from Budaun to Delhi when it collided with the tractor-trolley coming from the opposite direction, Sahaswan Circle Officer Karmveer Singh said.

Following the accident, locals informed the police, and emergency responders arrived at the scene.

The injured were immediately taken to Sahaswan Community Health Center (CHC), and after initial treatment, all were referred to the district hospital for further care.

SHO Rajendra Bahadur Singh said injured passengers have been admitted to the district hospital while the remaining passengers were sent by other modes of transport to their destination. Both drivers fled the accident spot and efforts are underway to trace them.