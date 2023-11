Bijnor (UP), Nov 6 (PTI) Three men were killed after their bike collided with stray cattle in Haldaur area here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night when Anuj (30), Vicky (28) and Ankit (27) were returning to Nahtaur from Nagal village, SHO, Haldaur, Ram Pratap Singh said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem. PTI COR ABN ABN DV DV