Road crash in UP leaves 6 dead

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 1 (PTI) An SUV rammed into a stationary truck here on Wednesday, leaving six persons dead and another seriously injured, police said.

The accident took place near a roadside eatery on the Panipat–Khatima highway, officials said.

Circle Officer Rupali Rao told PTI that the victims were travelling from Haryana to Haridwar to immerse the ashes of a relative when the accident took place.

The deceased were identified as Mohini (44), Anju (30), Vimmi (35), Rajender (50), Shiva (30, driver) and Piyush (30), all residents of Faridpur in Haryana.

The injured has been admitted to a hospital.