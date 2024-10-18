Road crash in UP leaves couple dead, their children seriously injured

Amethi (UP), Oct 18 (PTI) A couple lost their lives, while their two children were seriously injured when an SUV rammed into their motorcycle here, police said on Friday.

Aditya Sonkar, a resident of Jais was going home along with his wife Sapna and two children when the accident took place on Thursday evening.

The seriously injured children have been admitted to the district hospital in Raebareli.

SHO of Jais police station Ravi Kumar Singh said the bodies have been sent for postmortem.PTI COR NAV DV DV