Road crash in UP leaves elderly couple dead

Bijnor (UP), Feb 18 (PTI) An elderly couple riding a motorcycle was killed after being hit by a bus in Nagina area of Bijnor district, police said on Wednesday.

Circle Officer Anjani Kumar Chaturvedi said the accident occurred on Tuesday night near Tayyabpur village when a private bus travelling from Badhapur to Nagina collided with two motorcycles.

He said Shamim Ahmad (72) and his wife Rashida (63), who were riding one of the motorcycles, died. The rider of the second motorcycle, identified as Kamal, sustained serious injuries.

The injured person has been admitted to a hospital, police said.

Chaturvedi said the bodies have been sent for postmortem examination. The bus has been impounded and further legal proceedings are underway.