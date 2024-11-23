Road crash in UP leaves five members of family dead

Bijnor (UP), Nov 23 (PTI) An SUV rammed into a tree here, leaving four members of a family dead and three injured, police said on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police of Eastern region Dharam Singh Marchhal said the SUV driver lost control over the vehicle on Nahtaur road on Friday night.

Car driver Sultan's wife Gulfsa (28), daughters Anadia (8), Alisha (6) and sister Chand Bano (35) died on the spot while he along with his five-year-old son Shad and niece Adiba (14) was seriously injured.

All three have been admitted to the district hospital.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem.