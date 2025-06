Amethi (UP), Jun 15 (PTI) Five pilgrims on way to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi were injured on Sunday when their car collided with an SUV in Siriyari village here, police said.

The five were coming from Faridabad in Haryana when the accident took place.

The injured have been admitted to the Jagdishpur Trauma Centre, SHO of Jagdishpur police station, Dhirendra Yadav said. PTI COR NAV DV DV