Deadly bus-truck crash: 4 killed, 21 injured on Lucknow-Agra expressway

Kannauj (UP): A Delhi-bound bus collided head-on with a truck on the Lucknow-Agra expressway here early Tuesday, leaving four passengers dead and 21 others injured, police said.

There were about 40 passengers in the bus originating from Gorakhpur.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dr. Sansar Singh said the deceased are yet to be identified.

The injured have been admitted to the Shri Bhimrao Ambedkar Government Medical College in Tirwa and those seriously injured have been referred to Kanpur.

Traffic was affected on the road due to the accident.